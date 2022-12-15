Back to overview
World's 1st shipment of certified blue ammonia reaches Ulsan port
World’s 1st shipment of certified blue ammonia reaches Ulsan port

December 15, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Seasurfer, an LPG carrier managed by Athens-based Thenamaris LNG, has arrived at the Port of Ulsan, South Korea with the shipment of what has been described as the ‘world’s first certified blue ammonia cargo’. The midsize gas carrier, built by Hyundai Mipo in 2017, loaded the cargo at King Fahad Industrial Port at Jubail, Saudi […]

