Back to overview Home Green marine World’s 1st shipment of certified blue ammonia reaches Ulsan port Premium World’s 1st shipment of certified blue ammonia reaches Ulsan port Business developments & projects December 15, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra Seasurfer, an LPG carrier managed by Athens-based Thenamaris LNG, has arrived at the Port of Ulsan, South Korea with the shipment of what has been described as the ‘world’s first certified blue ammonia cargo’. The midsize gas carrier, built by Hyundai Mipo in 2017, loaded the cargo at King Fahad Industrial Port at Jubail, Saudi […] Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Free two week Trial Try Now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Saudi Arabia View post tag: Thenamaris View post tag: Thenamaris LNG View post tag: Ulsan port Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: about 1 month ago Germany receives first low-emission ammonia test shipment from UAE Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: about 1 month ago Posted: 22 days ago Premium Christiansen: Ammonia won’t be scaled up before 2030 Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 22 days ago energy transition Posted: about 1 month ago Premium In focus: Window to meet 1.5°C target is closing, urgent transformation is needed now Categories: Transition Posted: about 1 month ago Posted: 2 months ago KBR gets to work on blue ammonia project in the US Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 2 months ago Related Partners Partner AncoferWaldram Steelplates BV