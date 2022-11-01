World’s 1st zero-emission cruise ship to be classed by DNV

November 1, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Northern Xplorer, a recently established Norwegian cruise venture, has selected classification society DNV to class its first zero-emission cruise ship.

The vessel, dubbed the world’s first zero-emission cruise ship, will be constructed by Portuguese shipbuilder West Sea.

Photo: Multi Maritime/Sverre Hjørnevik

Designed by naval architects Multi Maritime AS in Førde, Norway, the 250-passenger ship will feature ABB’s fully electric propulsion system, including the battery and hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

The ship will also include auxiliary renewable energy supply (wind and solar power) system.

The company expects that this technology will enable the unit to sail emissions-free in the Norwegian fjords and further afield as the green shift takes root.

Now, DNV will be engaged during construction and commissioning to verify that its design and structures are fully in compliance with flag and international mandatory requirements, as the basis for obtaining and retaining all necessary certificates for safe operations.

This engagement also includes plan approval of all the ship’s main drawings, as well as hull, machinery, vessel systems and equipment installations.

“I am very pleased DNV is joining us on this project given their competence and insight as a leading classification society. Their experience in developing new rules and standards for hybrid and fully electric vessels is unrivalled and makes them the best partner to have as we continue on our mission to build a hydrogen-fuelled cruise ship,” said Northern Xplorer CEO Rolf André Sandvik.

Paal Johansen, Senior Vice President & Global Cruise Ship Director, DNV Maritime, added: “We are looking forward to working with the NX team and the shipbuilder. Their zero-emission cruise concept represents a new paradigm for the industry that we’re proud to be part of bringing out into the world. Future-oriented collaborative projects like this are extremely important to accelerate decarbonisation not only for the cruise sector, but for the maritime industry as a whole.”