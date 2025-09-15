‘World’s first’ offshore solar farm within wind farm shows resilience to strong winds

Floating solar at Hollandse Kust Noord endures first North Sea storm
September 15, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Nymphaea Aurora, described as the “world’s first” offshore solar farm within a wind farm, has endured its first strong winds of 70 km/h without damage, Dutch offshore solar company Oceans of Energy said.

Source: Oceans of Energy

“Good morning, Nymphae Aurora withstood its first strong winds (70 km/hr) of the last 24 hours very well!” the company said.

Ahead of the storm, Oceans of Energy stated that it had isolated the photovoltaic (PV) strings to facilitate further investigation into issues with electrical connectors.

“In this picture, at the back end of the farm, the wave following behaviour may look chaotic, however this is the way the floaters are supposed to follow the waves. All PV panels and floaters in this picture are intact,” Oceans of Energy added.

The Netherlands-based developer is progressing with the offshore floating solar project as it continues to monitor system performance under North Sea conditions.

In July, Oceans of Energy, in collaboration with NIOZ Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, deployed two environmental monitoring landers at the Hollandse Kust Noord (HKN) wind farm, operated by CrossWind.

The project completed assembly at the Port of Amsterdam in June and was said to be ready for deployment at the HKN offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

Oceans of Energy was awarded the contract to install and operate the offshore solar farm within the HKN wind park in April 2023. The first floating units arrived at the Port of Amsterdam in October 2024. In May 2025, the dynamic subsea export cable was tested and delivered, and by the end of the same month, offshore anchoring works were completed.

