World’s largest FSRU receives first LNG ahead of Hong Kong LNG terminal launch

June 14, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

MOL FSRU Challenger, also known as the world’s largest floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), has received the first LNG as part of a commissioning process for Hong Kong’s first offshore LNG terminal.

Courtesy of MOL

The FSRU’s owner, Japanese shipping giant Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), announced this milestone on 14 June.

The FSRU arrived in Hong Kong on 13 April and will be operated east of Soko Archipelago under a long-term charter to Hong Kong LNG Terminal Limited, which was jointly established by two local power companies CLP Power and HK Electric.

After receiving the first gas, the import terminal will soon begin commercial operations and supply gas via two subsea pipelines to CLP Power’s Black Point Power Station and HK Electric’s Lamma Power Station.

The FSRU vessel, which will be named Bauhinia Spirit, is said to be the world’s largest with an overall length of 345 metres and a storage capacity of 263,000 m3 of LNG.

Prior to its arrival in Hong Kong, the vessel was upgraded at Keppel Shipyard in Singapore.

Dutch tank storage company Vopak, which was pursuing the acquisition of 49.99% of the FSRU from Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), recently decided to drop the acquisition. However, the company said it will remain involved in the commissioning of the terminal and will continue to provide support to the operation of the terminal as required.