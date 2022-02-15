World’s largest offshore wind project first to feature Proserv’s new cable monitoring system

February 15, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

DEME Offshore has contracted Proserv Controls for the delivery of the monitoring system for inter-array cables for the first two phases of the Dogger Bank offshore wind project.

Proserv will supply its Electro Cable Guard (ECG) cable monitoring system (CMS) for Dogger Bank A and B, integrating applicable sensor interrogator technology.

The company’s Great Yarmouth Centre of Excellence team will be executing the full scope of supply, with systems for both project phases scheduled to be ready for dispatch in the third quarter of the year.

DEME is said to be Proserv’s first ECG customer, following support from ScottishPower Renewables from last year which aimed to help the future commercialization of the system.

“We are delighted that DEME Offshore has chosen to work with us in the vital area of cable asset management and to utilise our exciting technology delivering synchronous, real-time monitoring,” said Paul Cook, business development director – Renewables at Proserv Controls.

“ECG aims to reduce cable faults and failures, optimise performance and enable more targeted OPEX via improved visibility of asset integrity. In line with our philosophy at Proserv, we will continue to enhance our ECG platform and seek to develop further disruptive and compelling offerings.”

Related Article Posted: 1 months ago DEME completes Dogger Bank inter-array cable trifecta Posted: 1 months ago

Located more than 130 kilometers off the North East Coast of England, Dogger Bank Wind Farm is being developed in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B, and C – and each will have an installed generation capacity of up to 1.2 GW.

The project is owned by SSE Renewables, Equinor, and Eni. SSE Renewables is leading the construction and delivery of all three phases, while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion.

Greece’s Hellenic Cables is in charge of delivering inter-array cables for all three phases. The cables will be produced at the company’s vertically integrated submarine cables plant in Corinth.