Wrap up of OEEC 2021: See you again next year

October 27, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Anne Visser, Director of Operations at Navingo BV, and Coco Kossmann have closed the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference and the Navingo Career Event 2021.

Event Wrap Up with Anne Visser and Coco Kossmann (Screenshot/Video by Navingo)

After two days filled with face-to-face meetings, interesting talk shows, energy talks, inspiring innovations from the exhibition floor, and insights from experts, the time has come to close the curtain on this year’s edition of the two events.

Organised for the first time as a hybrid event, the OEEC/NCE provided the offshore energy industry with a chance to meet both in-person at RAI Amsterdam and online through the digital platform.

This format provided more people with a chance to get informed on the latest updates within the offshore energy industry, to exchange ideas, and to network.

For many of those attending, this was the first in-person event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact which was clearly obvious to anyone present due to the high level of enthusiasm experienced during the last two days.

“It was again a packed programme, so it was really great to once again hear the perspective of so many people. I think this really shows how much everyone is working on the energy transition”, Anne Visser said.

“I’d like to thank all our visitors and partners. I think we made a good effort as a team, but mainly as an industry and that is really tremendous, because as partners we made this happen. We can definitely be happy with that”, Visser added.

The next edition of the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference and the Navingo Career Event will take place on 29 and 30 November at RAI Amsterdam.

We hope to see you there again next year!