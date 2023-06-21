XL uncrewed underwater vehicle set for technology demonstrations

June 21, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Canadian Cellula Robotics and UK-based HonuWorx are collaborating to carry out a series of technology demonstrations that will use an extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV).

Rendering showing the Loggerhead concept. XLUUV with deployed ROV conducting offshore wind farm inspection. Courtesy of HonuWorx (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics)

The demonstrations will see Cellula’s Solus-XR extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicle (XLUUV) used in showcasing HonuWorx’s Loggerhead concept.

According to the parties, the Loggerhead concept is a pioneering approach that uses an XLUUV as a mobile power and communication hub for light work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

It is said to avoid deployment challenges caused by adverse weather conditions by operating its systems subsea and eliminating the risks associated with launching ROVs and AUVs through the splash zone.

“The collaboration between Cellula and HonuWorx represents a significant advancement in underwater technology,” said Adrian Woodroffe, Director of Business Development at Cellula Robotics. “With the extended range capabilities of Solus-XR combined with HonuWorx’s innovative subsea inspection and intervention techniques, we are poised to revolutionize underwater operations.”

The Loggerhead offers improved operational efficiency, cost reductions, and a smaller environmental footprint for the defense and energy industries, Cellula said.

Lucas Wissmann, Co-Founder at HonuWorx, said: “The upcoming demonstrations will demonstrate an ROV deployment model that promises to disrupt the economics of subsea work and reshape the landscape of underwater technology. Our companies share a pioneering spirit and a shared vision, which will forge new frontiers to disrupt the sector and unlock value.”