XL unmanned underwater vehicle begins sea trials

September 4, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Canada’s Cellula Robotics has commenced sea trials of its extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV), featuring hydrogen fuel cell technology.

Source: Cellula Robotics

The initial sea trials of the Solus-XR XLUUV are designed to evaluate surface performance and autonomy, said to offer a valuable opportunity to assess the vehicle’s capabilities in the dynamic context of real-world maritime conditions.

Looking ahead, Cellula Robotics is planning demonstration missions for 2024, expected to underscore the vehicle’s potential to redefine underwater security and operations.

“This momentous achievement is a testament to Cellula’s enduring commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Adrian Woodroffe, Director of Business Development at Cellula. “Through strategic partnerships and tireless dedication, the company has transformed a vision into reality with the development of the Solus-XR XLUUV, a cutting-edge testament to the future of maritime security.”

Building upon the foundation of Cellula’s preceding Solus-LR, the Solus-XR XLUUV can reach 5,000 kilometers. Through its port-to-port mission capability, it is said to remove the necessity for auxiliary support vessels. The system is deemed as the largest UUV ever developed in Canada.

To remind, Cellula Robotics announced in June that it was collaborating with UK-based HonuWorx to carry out a series of technology demonstrations that will use the XLUUV.