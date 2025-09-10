FPSO Agogo; Source: Yinson Production
Yinson Production charting carbon capture course with Norwegian firm

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
September 10, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

With the aim of forging a path toward sustainability, Malaysia’s Yinson Production, a subsidiary of Kuala Lumpur-based energy infrastructure and technology company Yinson, has taken steps to ignite carbon capture advancement through its partnership with Carbon Circle, a Norway-based carbon capture and energy transition engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) provider.

Focusing on developing carbon capture as a service (CCaaS) for industrial emitters in Europe, the two players’ cooperation agreement will enable them to explore and deliver carbon capture projects, as part of the Malaysian firm’s broader carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions.

This partnership aims to capture CO2 from chemical and combustion processes for subsequent transport and permanent geological storage, supporting emitters in their decarbonization journeys while contributing to regional and global sustainability goals.

As Carbon Circle will contribute its portfolio of modular post-combustion carbon capture facility designs, said to be suitable for a wide range of industrial applications, these technologies are expected to complement Yinson Production’s CCS strategy, enhancing its ability to provide integrated decarbonization solutions.

The collaboration builds on the execution and delivery of what the Malaysian giant describes as the world’s first offshore post-combustion carbon capture unit, installed onboard its FPSO Agogo, which is deployed offshore Angola at an oil asset operated by Azule Energy, a 50/50 independent joint venture between BP and Eni.

Lars Gunnar Vogt, Chief Technical Officer of Yinson Production, commented: “This partnership is in line with Yinson Production’s broader efforts in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain. Together, we are pushing boundaries to make carbon reduction scalable, achievable, and meaningful for the environment.”

Yinson Production, as an owner and operator of a fleet of floating production and storage units for the oil and gas industry is developing a full CCS value chain through its subsidiary, Stella Maris CCS, to position itself as a key enabler of large-scale decarbonization solutions.

Geir Otto Amundsen, Chief Executive Officer of Carbon Circle, highlighted: “Yinson Production is a natural partner for us in the CCS segment. Building on to the experience gained from the Agogo CCS project, this cooperation agreement is a milestone, setting the stage for continued partnership and future achievements.”

The deal with Yinson Production comes after Carbon Circle teamed up with Amplus VGE, a joint venture between Amplus Energy and Versatile Group (VG Energy), to unlock marginal oil and gas fields in West Africa and help boost carbon capture efforts.

