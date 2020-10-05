YM Mandate to undergo repairs in New York after fuel oil leak
YM Mandate, a containership that was leaking fuel oil at Global Container Terminals (GCT) Bayonne in New Jersey last week, departed the terminal on 3 October to undergo repairs at a different facility in the Port of New York.
The departure was approved following the cleaning of the vessel, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) said.
A unified command consisting of the USCG, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Gallagher Marine Systems concluded response operations on 4 October. The operations were launched after the Post-Panamax boxship began leaking oil last Monday due to a crack in its hull.
After the authorities prevented further oil leakage, a dive survey was completed and no additional damage to YM Mandate was found.
“The response was quick and efficient thanks to the strong coordination of all agencies involved,” Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Clark, Coast Guard Incident Commander, said.
“We take any release of oil into the maritime environment extremely seriously and we greatly appreciate the efforts of our partner agencies.”
The 6,572 TEU YM Mandate is operated by Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming and deployed in the North America East Coast Loop 5 service.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Containership leaking fuel oil at New Jersey terminal
A Liberia-flagged container vessel has begun leaking fuel oil at the Global Container Terminal (GCT)...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: 4 days ago
Update: YM Mandate boxship no longer leaking oil in Bayonne
The containership YM Mandate is no longer leaking fuel oil at the Global Container Terminals (GCT) f...Posted: 4 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Gas leak reported on Gulf of Mexico platform
The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday responded to a report of a natural gas release from an oil platform ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 17 days ago
Sri Lanka to charge New Diamond captain, seek $1.9M in damages
The captain of the fire-stricken very large crude carrier New Diamond is facing negligence and pollu...Posted: 17 days ago