Containership leaking fuel oil at New Jersey terminal

September 30, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

A Liberia-flagged container vessel has begun leaking fuel oil at the Global Container Terminals (GCT) Bayonne, New Jersey, the US Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The ship in question is the 6,572 TEU YM Mandate, operated by Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming and deployed in the North America East Coast Loop 5 service.

According to the USCG, a unified command comprising the Coast Guard, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Gallagher Marine Systems is responding to the incident.

“The National Response Center contacted Coast Guard Sector New York watchstanders, Monday, reporting a sheen near the vessel YM Mandate,” the USCG said.

“A Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) New York boat crew in the area reported a small crack in the ship’s hull which was leaking fuel oil. Coast Guard investigators confirmed the leak.”

The 2010-built YM Mandate activated its vessel response plan by making notifications and activating response resources.

Oil containment boom and absorbent pads have been deployed around the YM Mandate and contracted skimming vessels have been working to remove oil from the water. All leaking product is currently contained within the boom and skimmer system. Internal transfer of fuel oil from the affected tank is also being conducted, the USCG added.

The affected tank has a capacity of 462,297 gallons. The amount of fuel oil leaked is not known at this time.

Offshore Energy – Green Marine contacted GCT and Yang Ming for more details on the matter.