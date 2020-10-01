Update: YM Mandate boxship no longer leaking oil in Bayonne

October 1, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

The containership YM Mandate is no longer leaking fuel oil at the Global Container Terminals (GCT) facility in Bayonne, New Jersey, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) confirmed.

Due to a crack in its hull, the Post-Panamax vessel began leaking oil on Monday.

The USCG, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Gallangher Marine Systems immediately launched response operations and activated response resources.

“Fuel oil is being pumped from the affected tank to a barge alongside the vessel. Oil containment boom and absorbent pads are deployed around the YM Mandate and skimming vessels continue to remove oil from the water,” the coast guard said in an update.

“Fuel oil will continue to be pumped from the affected tank until it is empty and repairs to the hull can be made.”

YM Mandate, owned by Greek shipping company Danaos Shipping and operated by Taiwanese carrier Yang Ming, was scheduled to depart New Jersey and start its voyage to the Port of Savannah on 30 September. However, the ship’s AIS data from MarineTraffic shows it is still docked in Bayonne.

Details on the extent of the damage to the ship’s hull as well as to the water environment have not been shared.