ZIM, 2M go separate ways on transpacific route

Israeli shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has decided to end the cooperation with the 2M alliance members Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) on key transpacific trades.

However, the companies are extending their existing cooperation on the Asia to USEC and USGC routes.

The partners have agreed, in principle, to extend their existing operational collaboration agreement on the Asia – US East Coast and Asia – US Gulf Coast trades based on a full slot exchange and vessel sharing agreement.

The new agreement is expected to be concluded by the beginning of February 2022 and become effective on 1 April 2022.

In addition, ZIM will launch ZIM Med Pacific (ZMP), an independent pendulum service on the Asia to Mediterranean and Pacific North-West (PNW) trades, and the current collaboration with the 2M partners on these trades will be terminated.

“Over the past several months, we have secured the necessary short- and long-term capacity to allow us to meet growing demand and competitively serve our customers, particularly on the various transpacific routes, a key trade for ZIM. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the 2M partners on the Asia to USEC and USGC trades and to launch a new, independent pendulum service to connect the Far East with the Mediterranean and the PNW,” Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO, stated:

“The combined new operational mode, will allow for better operational agility and provide fast and synchronized connections to ZIM’s regional networks in the Mediterranean, Asia and the Pacific.”

In recent years, the company has enhanced its operational capabilities, boosted capacity and secured access to LNG container vessels.

