Zinus’ solution picked for Portugal’s 1st electric car ferry

December 23, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

Portuguese shipyard Navaltagus, part of industrial ETE group, has awarded a contract to Norwegian firm Zinus to supply the fully autonomous connection enabling the ferry to charge its batteries while berthed.

Credit: Zinus

The new vessel, with a capacity for 260 passengers and 19 cars, will enter service in the summer of 2023, replacing the existing diesel-powered ferry operating between Forte da Barra in Ilhavo and São Jacinto in the municipality of Aveiro.

Zinus’ delivery to the ferry connection consists of two ZPP 550 charging towers to be placed onshore, as well as one SWC 100 charging connection to be installed on board the 37 metres long vessel.

“We are very satisfied with this recognition, which again confirms the uniqueness of our fully autonomous shore to ship connection system. We are looking forward to work closer with the ETE group and Navaltagus,” said Ronny Olson, Sales Manager at ZINUS.

The new electric car ferry is part of Portugal’s effort to accelerate the transition to emission-free public transport solutions.

Increased electrification of the transportation sector will play a key role in the country’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and it is estimated that the contribution from this ferry alone will save 300 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

The electrification of 10 passenger ferries trafficking the Tagus River in the country’s capital of Lisbon, is another Portuguese decarbonisation initiative.

For this project, ZINUS is in the process of delivering a total of 20 SWC 100 charging connections – an order secured in spring 2021.

Recently, the industrial group CME also awarded ZINUS the contract to deliver five ZPP 700 charging towers, which will be installed at passenger terminals along the river.

“These projects will serve as strong references for ZINUS as the rest of Europe is increasingly electrifying maritime transportation to reach decarbonisation targets… These will fit nicely into the harbour environment, contributing to zero-emission transportation of approximately 19 million passengers annually,” Zinus CEO Endre Eidsvik stated.

In March this year, the company scored a contract with Penguin Shipyard International to deliver a fully automatic charging solution to three electric passenger catamarans being constructed for oil and gas major Shell.