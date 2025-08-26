Zoex Power's wave energy device. Source: Zoex Power
ZOEX Power puts wave energy tech to test in Türkiye’s Black Sea

August 26, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Aberdeen-based ZOEX Power has deployed its wave energy technology for testing in the Black Sea, Türkiye, with initial results showing higher generation than anticipated.

Source: ZOEX Power (Screenshot)

According to the company, the system has already produced several hundred kWh, which were used to power electric heaters at its quayside hub.

“We are generating more than anticipated with our numeric models – a breakthrough in marine energy,” the company said. 

“After months of anticipation, our technology has now been deployed for testing in the Black Sea, Turkey – and the results are exceeding expectations. The test has already generated hundreds of kWh – enough to power our electric heaters in the quayside hub. Real-life energy, delivered directly from the sea.”

ZOEX Power noted that the technology performed as designed, but pointed out that project management challenges provided valuable lessons for the broader marine energy community. These include the importance of robust project management systems, strong communication, early modifications before installation, and the value of engaging a local project engineer.

The company also highlighted the role of collaboration, recognition of team efforts, and sharing the project vision clearly with stakeholders.

In May, ZOEX Power secured £531,000 (around $715,000) in funding to support the development of its wave energy converter (WEC) technology. The round includes investment from angel syndicate Equity Gap, alongside backing from the University of Strathclyde and Scottish Enterprise.

In July 2024, ZOEX finished the installation of its 100 kW wave energy device at the Port of Aberdeen, South Harbour.

