ZTT wins work on 750 MW wind project offshore China

March 30, 2023, by Adnan Memija

ZTT Submarine Cable & System has been awarded an engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) contract for the subsea cable for the CGN Huizhou Port II Offshore Wind Power Project in China.

CGN

Under the contract, 170-kilometre 220 kV three-core subsea cable will be supplied and installed in a water depth of 31-40 metres.

The offshore wind power project is located in Huizhou City, Guangdong Province, China.

With a total capacity of 750 MW, the wind farm will feature ten sets of 8.5 MW wind turbines, nine units of 14 MW, and 45 sets of 12 MW wind turbines.

Once completed, the Huizhou Port Offshore Wind Project will have 1 million kilowatts of installed capacity.

The project will generate 3 billion kWh of clean electricity every year, which is equivalent to saving 1 million tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by about 2.35 million tonnes.

According to ZTT, this will be the first large-scale offshore project in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

In 2019, China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group (CGN) announced the start of the construction of two offshore wind farms off the eastern coast of the Guangdong Province, namely the Houhu and Huizhou offshore wind farms.

A year earlier, CGN started building a control centre for the two offshore wind projects.