Home Subsea $1.5 billion contract extends Saipem’s stay at largest Turkish natural gas field

Project & Tenders
September 10, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italy’s Saipem has secured more work at Türkiye’s largest natural gas field as part of a new offshore contract worth approximately $1.5 billion.

Source: Saipem via LinkedIn

Under the new contract awarded by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC), Saipem will deliver the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of eight rigid flowlines and a 24-inch diameter gas export pipeline (GEP), approximately 183 kilometers long, for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project.

The overall duration of the contract is approximately three years, with the offshore campaign to be performed by Saipem’s Castorone pipelay vessel in 2027.

Saipem has completed the first phase of the Sakarya field development project awarded in 2021 and is finalizing activities related to the second phase awarded in 2023.

Sakarya is located about 170 kilometers off the coast of Filyos, Zonguldak. The third phase entails a new dedicated floating production unit (FPU), fed by 27 wells located in the Sakarya and Amasra fields, connected by a new trunkline to the onshore facility located in Filyos, on the Turkish Black Sea coast.

Subsea7 was recently selected to deliver subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) for the project’s phase 3.

