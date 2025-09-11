After Saipem and Subsea7, Baker Hughes gets more work at Türkiye’s mega natural gas project

Back to overview
September 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered energy technology company Baker Hughes has secured a contract to deliver subsea production and intelligent completion systems for the third phase of Türkiye’s largest natural gas field.

Under the contract awarded by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC), Baker Hughes will provide deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated subsea structures and control systems to support production at Sakarya Gas Field Phase 3 at depths from 6,500 to 7,200 feet.

During Phase 3, completion technologies including InForce HCM-A interval control valves, SureTREAT chemical injection valves, SureSENS QPT ELITE gauges, REACH subsurface safety valves and SC-XP Select Zero Loss stack-pack system will be integrated with subsea production systems to create new engineering and operational efficiencies.

Deliveries and execution will begin late this year.

“The development of the Sakarya gas fields has transformed Turkiye’s energy sector, leading to a more prosperous, secure future for the country,” said Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

“By bringing to bear our unique combination of subsea and completions technologies alongside our operational expertise and subsurface insights, Baker Hughes, TPAO and TP-OTC are able to collaboratively unlock these crucial hydrocarbons that will power Turkiye for decades to come.”

Baker Hughes has collaborated with TPAO and TP-OTC for the field since development began in 2022, including reservoir and technology evaluations for the field’s unique subsurface geology, as well as the provision of advanced lower completions solutions to optimize production in the thin-layered reservoir in the Black Sea.

Sakarya is located about 170 kilometers off the coast of Filyos, Zonguldak. The third phase entails a new dedicated floating production unit (FPU), fed by 27 wells located in the Sakarya and Amasra fields, connected by a new trunkline to the onshore facility located in Filyos, on the Turkish Black Sea coast.

Saipem will deliver the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of eight rigid flowlines and a 24-inch diameter gas export pipeline (GEP), approximately 183 kilometers long, for the project’s third phase, while Subsea7 was recently selected to deliver subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF).

