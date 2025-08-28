Subsea7 prolongs stay at Türkiye’s largest natural gas field with ‘major’ contract

Back to overview
August 28, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Following the contract for inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services announced at the end of 2024, Subsea7 has now been selected to deliver subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) for Türkiye’s largest natural gas field.

The SURF engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract was awarded by Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) for phase 3 of the Sakarya field development in the Black Sea.

Subsea7 defines the award as major, meaning it is valued at between $750 million and $1.25 billion.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately and will be managed by the company’s office in Istanbul.

Hulya Ozgur, Subsea7 Türkiye Business Unit Director, said: “We are proud to continue our journey with TP-OTC on the Sakarya Gas Field Development Project, supporting Türkiye’s vision for energy independence. This new award reflects the dedication and capability of our Türkiye team, our commitment to local content development, and our focus on delivering safe and efficient offshore solutions.”

To remind, Turkish Petroleum hired a consortium consisting of SLB, Subsea7, and Saipem on an EPCI contract in May 2023 for the second planned development phase of the Sakarya gas field, consisting of subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF).

Subsea7 won a separate contract with TP-OTC in May 2024 to take care of the installation of Türkiye’s first floating production unit as part of the second development phase.

In December 2024, Subsea7 reported it had won another contract, this time for IRM services at the field, to be performed in 2025 and 2026.

Sakarya, the largest natural gas field discovered in Türkiye, is located approximately 150 kilometers off the coast of Ereğli.

