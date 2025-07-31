floating solar
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy 1 MWp floating solar project underway in Paraguay

1 MWp floating solar project underway in Paraguay

Business Developments & Projects
July 31, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Itaipu Binacional, a binational entity equally owned by Brazil and Paraguay that focuses on clean and renewable energy, has begun installing its first floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) system on the Paraguayan side of the Itaipu Reservoir.

Source: OWC

According to OWC, the 1 MWp project marks a step toward hybrid energy development in South America by combining solar power with existing hydropower infrastructure.

“Great news for the #EnergyTransition in South America! Itaipu Binacional has begun installing its first floating solar plant (1 MWp) on the Paraguayan side of the Itaipu Reservoir – a major step toward hybrid, sustainable energy solutions in the region,” said OWC in a social media post.

Engineering consultancy OWC is supporting the initiative across various technical and planning stages.

The company said its expertise ensures robust and bankable project delivery through services such as site selection and optimised project layout, float system review and selection, anchoring and mooring system design, energy yield optimization with ongoing performance monitoring, preparation of basic environmental licensing documentation, planning and drafting of technical specifications, and engineering support during both installation and operation.

At #OWC, we are proud to support the development of #FloatingSolar (FPV) projects – from early-stage concept to successful operation. Through our dedicated team in South America and deep knowledge of the regional energy landscape, OWC is ready to contribute to your next floating solar development,” OWC said in a social media post.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles