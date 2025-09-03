Sembcorp Solar Singapore has won a tender to develop an 86 MWp floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system on Pandan Reservoir.
Singapore awards 86 MWp floating solar project to Sembcorp

September 3, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Singapore’s Sembcorp Industries, through its subsidiary Sembcorp Solar Singapore, has won a tender from PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency, to develop an 86 MWp floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system on Pandan Reservoir.

The scheme is said to represent Sembcorp’s third floating solar project in Singapore. In 2021, the company commissioned the 60 MWp Tengeh Reservoir project, then one of the largest inland floating solar PV systems globally. 

Earlier this year, the company said it signed a 25-year renewable energy purchase agreement with Malkoha Pte, a Meta subsidiary, for the planned 150 MWp Kranji Reservoir floating solar farm – the country’s largest to date.

“Floating solar projects, such as those at Pandan, Tengeh and Kranji Reservoirs are vital for Singapore’s land-scarce energy landscape,” said Jen Tan, CEO of Sembcorp Solar Singapore.

“Being entrusted with the delivery of this critical infrastructure not only highlights our ability to adhere to applicable environmental standards and timely project completions, but also provides an opportunity for us to uplift the solar workforce through skills development. As a leading developer of inland floating solar farms in Singapore, Sembcorp continues to demonstrate its expertise and leadership in advancing differentiated renewable projects in Singapore and the region.”

According to the company, it also engages the public through educational visits to its Tengeh facility.

Sembcorp reports that its Singapore portfolio includes more than 1 GWp of solar capacity and over 300 MWh of energy storage, contributing to the country’s target of 2 GWp of renewable capacity by 2030. On a global scale, the company says its renewable energy portfolio has reached 18.9 GW.

