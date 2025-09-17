Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Ciel & Terre delivers 11 MWp floating solar in France (Gallery)

Ciel & Terre delivers 11 MWp floating solar in France (Gallery)

Business Developments & Projects
September 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

French floating solar company Ciel & Terre has completed the 11 MWp Saint-Elix floating solar project in France for SOLVEO Energies.

Source: Ciel & Terre

Ciel & Terre’s Europe team designed, supplied, and built the floating platform, which hosts 17,570 photovoltaic (PV) modules.

“Quarry ponds are a successful application of floating solar and make up for a great potential. At Ciel & Terre, we installed 100 MW over such ponds since 2024, in France only,” Ciel & Terre said.

Toulouse-based SOLVEO Energies will next install a 4 MWp ground-mounted PV plant alongside the Saint-Elix floating project. Both projects will then be connected and commissioned, Ciel & Terre said.

Source: Ciel & Terre
Source: Ciel & Terre
Source: Ciel & Terre

“Congratulations to all our teams for this great work and thank you Ciel & Terre International for this #réalisation which proves your expertise in the field,” SOLVEO Energies said.

Just recently, Solar power producer Generale du Solaire and Ciel & Terre commissioned a 20 MWp floating solar plant in Leutenheim, France, which the company described as the first of this scale in the region.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles