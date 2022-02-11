11 sustainability-driven shipowners join Green Marine Europe

February 11, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Environmental certification program Green Marine Europe has announced eleven new shipowners that have become candidates for GME labeling.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: CMA CGM

The candidates include CMA CGM, Compagnie Maritime DMO (Manche Îles Express), Compagnie Polynésienne de Transport Maritime (CPTM) / Aranui Cruises, Express des Îles, Iliens, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), MSC Cruises, Plastic Odyssey, SPM Ferries, Stena Line, and Transoceanic Wind Transport (TOWT).

The companies were announced on 11 February during the event “Acting for sustainable maritime transport: the Green Marine Europe label” held as part of the One Ocean Summit in Brest.

While the ecological transition of shipping is one of the major challenges for the protection of the oceans, this event intended to highlight the GME label initiative and shipowners’ commitments in the framework of the first European environmental certification on maritime transport.

Candidates and certified companies reflect the diversity of shipping and maritime services in Europe

Led by Surfrider Foundation Europe (EU) and Green Marine (CAN/US), Green Marine Europe initially counted six labeled ship owners in 2020, then eleven in 2021, representing a total of 85 vessels – Brittany Ferries, Compagnie Maritime Nantaise, Compagnie maritime Penn Ar Bed, CORSICA linea, GENAVIR – IFREMER, La Méridionale, Orange Marine, PONANT, Socatra et Sogestran Shipping.

The candidates and the certified owners unite around a common vision — that of maritime transport that is more respectful of the ocean and environment.

In just two years since its launch in 2020, GME distinguished itself by the diversity of labeled maritime activities — the transport of passengers, liquid bulk, submarine cable laying, scientific research, cruises, leaders in maritime transportation, a pioneer in wind-sailing transport, an innovative player in the fight against ocean plastic pollution at sea, and other.

Green Marine Europe is a voluntary environmental certification program for the European maritime industry adapted from the North American Green Marine program. The European label only applies to shipowners.