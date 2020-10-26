Offshore Energy Event opens its virtual doors

October 26, 2020, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Just a few hours left before the first Offshore Energy Virtual Event will commence.

With numerous Live Talk Shows, Show Cases, Energy Talks by experts, Live Interviews, Matchmaking, a digital Pub Quiz and lot more, this edition promises to be an energetic, fruitful and inspiring event, again.

Do you also want to be a part of this leading event? Register today!

Enough said about the challenges and limitations that covid poses to all of us and our industry. Much can be done – especially online – to connect with your peers and have experts inform you about the latest ideas and technologies. At OEEC’s first virtual edition, all this and more is possible.

What to expect

OEEC creates the perfect opportunity for people working in the offshore energy industry to establish new business relationships and maintain existing ones.

You can expect plenty of interaction, information, presentations and innovations, lots of which will be live-streamed. Offshore Energy will built a studio in RAI Amsterdam from which talk shows and discussions will be recorded and broadcasted.

Simultaneously, the Navingo Career Event also takes place online, presenting career opportunities in the maritime, offshore and energy sector. Participants can attend both virtual events.

Matchmaking

Meet, share knowledge and get to know each other with the Navingo Matchmaking programme. Every participant has free access to the basic features of this proven network tool. If you like it, you can upgrade to Full Event Access or even to Year Round Access, so you can keep networking long after the event.

Award ceremony

On the 27th of October, 16.30 the winner of the Best Innovation Award will be announced. There will also be a short Q&A session with the winner.

Registration

You can register for free at registration.offshore-energy.biz

