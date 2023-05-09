$16 million subsea order lands on Kraken Robotics’ table

May 9, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Canada’s Kraken Robotics has received a purchase order for subsea batteries valued at $16 million, with deliveries set to occur this and next year.

With this order, Kraken said it had now received more than $30 million of purchase orders in the last six months for its SeaPower subsea batteries.

The purchase order includes a significant advance payment.

Related Article Posted: 19 days ago Kraken Robotics receives mystery $3 million subsea order Posted: 19 days ago

In April, Kraken reported it had received a $3 million purchase order from an undisclosed client for the delivery of its subsea batteries.

According to the company, the SeaPower 6000-meter-rated batteries are based on the pressure-tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries.

This is said to provide an environmentally friendly and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil-compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications.

The hot-swappable batteries are modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module.