$16 million subsea order lands on Kraken Robotics’ table
Canada’s Kraken Robotics has received a purchase order for subsea batteries valued at $16 million, with deliveries set to occur this and next year.
With this order, Kraken said it had now received more than $30 million of purchase orders in the last six months for its SeaPower subsea batteries.
The purchase order includes a significant advance payment.
In April, Kraken reported it had received a $3 million purchase order from an undisclosed client for the delivery of its subsea batteries.
According to the company, the SeaPower 6000-meter-rated batteries are based on the pressure-tolerant gel encapsulation technology for lithium polymer batteries.
This is said to provide an environmentally friendly and superior energy density alternative to the traditional oil-compensated batteries commonly used for deep subsea battery applications.
The hot-swappable batteries are modular and include an integrated battery management system within each battery module.