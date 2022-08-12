1st LNG-fuelled tanker joins Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet

August 12, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina

MT Proteus Jessica, a 110,000 DWT tanker, has been delivered to Anglo-Eastern’s managed fleet, becoming the company’s first dual-fuel LNG-powered tanker.

The LR2 tanker was built by China’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and was delivered in June 2022.

Based on the data from VesselsValue, the ship is owned by Bank of Communications Financial Leasing from China, and operated by UK-based Shell Trading and Shipping Co.

The Hong Kong-based ship manager already has two LNG-powered RoRO’s in its fleet and is about the take delivery of several more dual-fuel vessels.

We are delighted to welcome MT Proteus Jessica to the Anglo-Eastern family. The 110k-dwt newbuilding is the first #LNG #DualFuel tanker to join our managed fleet & our third LNG DF vessel (the other two being ro-ros), with more to join in due course. #ShapingABetterMaritimeFuture pic.twitter.com/yxJooEtuzL — Anglo-Eastern (@angloeasterngrp) August 12, 2022

Anglo-Eastern is also working with industry partners on a joint study framework with the objective of discussing common issues in pursuit of the utilization of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel. These include safety assessments of NH3 as fuel, and its bunkering, as well as CO2 emission at NH3 production.

The company has also recently teamed up with Lookout Maritime on delivering a sustainability review at a fleet level for ship owners, including the EEXI and Cii.

Anglo-Eastern has 650 vessels under full technical management.