Lookout Maritime, Anglo-Eastern form sustainability-driven partnership

Lookout Maritime, a new company created to drive decarbonisation and wider sustainability within the shipping industry, has formed a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based ship management company Anglo-Eastern.

As informed, the partnership will support ship owners with both the prioritisation and the implementation of sustainability initiatives.

The initial focus of the partnership will be on delivering a sustainability review at a fleet level for ship owners, including the EEXI and Cii.

Detailed recommendations on identified conversion candidates are provided after consideration of a range of factors and drivers. This includes the future tradability of the vessels and other commercial implications, as well as a business case if required. The project teams at Anglo-Eastern will then manage the conversion project on behalf of the owner which provides added confidence in the outcome.

As the expectations of society, charterers, shippers and financial institutions to adopt more sustainable practices continues to grow, all participants in the maritime supply chain are being asked to demonstrate tangible progress on both sustainability and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) practices.

According to Lookout Maritime, there are many good reasons to implement wider sustainability initiatives; to provide a meaningful contribution towards a better maritime industry, for the benefit of all who work in it and the global communities that it serves, as well as the clear commercial drivers. By considering a wider perspective in the development of solutions, the risk of unexpected surprises is also reduced.

“Lookout Maritime is excited to launch this strategic partnership with Anglo-Eastern to support the wider adoption of sustainable business practices in the maritime industry. Anglo-Eastern is an ideal partner for Lookout Maritime, particularly given their vast operational experience, extensive technical competence, and ability to implement practical solutions on the ground through more than 30,000 employees both at sea and ashore,” Martin Crawford-Brunt, CEO of Lookout Maritime, said.

“It is critical that, as an industry, we move beyond the rhetoric to the tangible implementation of solutions that will accelerate shipping’s decarbonisation pathway and the route to widespread sustainability. With Anglo Eastern we have the opportunity to prove the potential and the benefits of sustainable business practices.”

“At Anglo-Eastern, our vision is to shape a better maritime future for all through meaningful contributions… We cannot achieve our sustainability vision and objectives alone. Lookout Maritime will help us to not only spearhead our own sustainability initiatives, but also drive change beyond Anglo-Eastern, thereby strengthening our ability to deliver on our mission and promise,” Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern, said.