50Hertz seeks routing services for O-1.3 offshore wind area’s grid connection
German transmission system operator in charge of grid connections in the Baltic Sea has issued a tender for routing services for the grid connection route OST-1-4.
The work scope includes pre-route planning services and preparation of the necessary technical approval documents for the seaside section of the connecting cable OST-1-4.
The contract duration for routing services is set to three years, starting in December 2020.
Tenders can be submitted until 7 August.
The tender announcement refers to the OST-1-4 connection line as part of Ostwind 3.
According to a document published last year by Deutsche WindGuard on the status of offshore wind energy in Germany in the first half of 2019, the OST-1-4 connection is set to link 300 MW of offshore wind from the O-1.3 wind area in the Baltic Sea to the mainland.
The connection is scheduled to be operational in 2026, according to Deutsche WindGuard’s report.
The O-1.3 area is one of the three areas German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie; BSH) marked as suitable for the construction and operation of offshore wind farms in March.
The other two areas, N-3.7 and N-3.8, are in the German sector of the North Sea.
