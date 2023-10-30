A.P. Moller Holding-backed C2X advances plans for green methanol production in Spain

October 30, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

C2X, a recently established company backed by A.P. Moller Holding as majority owner and A.P. Moller – Maersk as minority owner, has concluded the first phase to secure the concession for a large site for green methanol production with the port of Huelva in Spain.

Courtesy of C2X

After signing a framework agreement with the Egyptian government for a green methanol project earlier this month, C2X is now taking the next step towards the development of its second production site.

The company aims to secure the concession for a 47-hectare site at the Spanish port, with the first plant to be located in the Port of Huelva Service Area.

Located in the area of Punta del Sebo in the Port of Huelva, the land has the potential to support up to one million tons per year of methanol production when fully developed, C2X said.

“Securing suitable land is an important step in our ambition to become a leading large-scale methanol producer in Spain. We are excited about this opportunity in Huelva to establish one of Europe’s leading green methanol facilities in such an optimal location,” Brian Davis, Chief Executive Officer of C2X, commented.

This project is a result of a protocol of collaboration agreed between A.P. Moller – Maersk and the government of Spain in November 2022 to explore the possibilities of producing green fuels in Spain.

“We are very grateful for the strong support for our project from the central and regional administrations in Spain and from the Port and the City of Huelva,” said Diego Perdones Montero, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of C2X and Managing Director for C2X in Spain.

“The green transformation can only be achieved if partners from the public and private sector work hand in hand, because a lot of what we are doing is pioneering work. We look forward to continuing this cooperation in the next steps of the project.”

C2X plans to have a production capacity of more than three million tonnes per year from project opportunities in advantaged locations around the world by 2030.