Maersk exploring large-scale green fuels production in Spain

November 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Danish shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed a general protocol for collaboration with the Spanish government to explore the opportunities for large-scale green fuels production in Spain.

The signing of the protocol was described as a significant milestone in the collaboration that, if fully implemented, could deliver up to 2 million tonnes of green fuels per year.

Courtesy of Maersk

The project aims to explore the feasibility on how to cover the full value chain from renewable energy sources to the bunkering of vessels.

For this project, Maersk and the Spanish government are reviewing production opportunities in the Andalusia and Galicia regions.

The project is said to have an overall estimated potential to generate up to around 85.000 jobs including construction and temporary positions.

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago Maersk committed to making tangible environmental impact Posted: 1 day ago

“We are living in a climate emergency, and we need to rapidly accelerate the availability of green future fuels. We are very pleased to explore green fuel opportunities with the Spanish government, as the country holds key characteristics to help solve this challenge with its great hydrogen ambitions and aspiring sustainability goals. At the same time, Spain encompasses significant renewable resources and is placed along key shipping routes”, said Soren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government of Spain, stated: “This project is perfectly aligned with Spain’s strategy of reindustrialisation, just transition and the green hydrogen roadmap, advancing in the fulfilment of the common commitment of decarbonisation of the European Union. It will also strengthen economic, political and commercial ties with Denmark, a partner and a friend in the EU.”

Maersk alone needs approximately 6 million tonnes of green methanol per year to reach its 2030 milestone fleet emissions target and even larger amounts by 2040 for its fleet to reach net zero.

Related Article Posted: 9 months ago Maersk sets new target to deliver net zero by 2040 Posted: 9 months ago

“Operating a large fleet of container vessels, we are part of the climate problem, and we have made the choice to take an active part in shaping the solutions to secure a green and just transition, enabling the global shipping industry to deliver on the Paris Agreement and Maersk to achieve its 2040 net-zero target. To achieve our goals, we need to collaborate with partners who are actively looking at green solutions for the future”, concluded Henriette Hallberg, CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands at A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The 19 vessels capable of running on green methanol that Maersk will put in operation during 2023-2025 will require approximately 750.000 tonnes of green methanol.

So far this year, the Danish company announced a total of seven strategic partnerships to secure the volumes needed to meet the demands of these initial vessels.