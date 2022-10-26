ABL Group takes over well control specialist’s UK business

October 26, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Energy and marine consultancy ABL Group has acquired the operations of HOSE International, a well control equipment specialist. Thanks to this, HOSE International’s UK business will now be part of ABL’s global operations.

While announcing this acquisition on Wednesday, ABL Group explained that the two companies have cooperated since 2019 to jointly provide rig and well control inspection services for the offshore industry. The firm underlined that it had agreed with HOSE International to refrain from disclosing the financial details of this transaction.

Steven Lee, director of offshore technical services at ABL, remarked: “We know the HOSE International team very well and are thrilled to be combining their expertise with that of our own on a continuous basis. This will allow us to further serve clients with the full scope of well control equipment assessment and rigs operations requirements.”

Following its establishment in 1994, HOSE International has completed approximately 2,300 inspections on more than 700 drilling rigs, including numerous high-profile drilling well control equipment events front-line reactivations, overhauls and re-certification, end-of-well and between-well maintenance periods, drilling failure, modifications and upgrades.

Richard Brennan, managing director of HOSE International, who now joins ABL as well control equipment manager, commented: “I am delighted to be formally joining ABL Group, having collaborated on many projects for a number of years now. HOSE International brings a wealth of specialist experience to the ABL team, and I’m excited to expand our scope even further.”

When it comes to ABL Group’s most recent deals, it is worth noting that the firm was appointed as a marine warranty surveyor on the Belbazem project, offshore UAE, earlier this month, which will enable it to review and approve critical marine and offshore operations.

This project entails three oil fields, which will be connected by 60 kilometres of subsea pipeline and cables to the Zirku Island terminal in the Persian Gulf.