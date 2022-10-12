ABL Group to act as marine warranty surveyor for UAE project

October 12, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Energy and marine consultancy ABL Group has been appointed as a marine warranty surveyor to review and approve critical marine and offshore operations on the Belbazem Project, offshore UAE.

The Belbazem Project comprises three oil fields and each will have installed an offshore wellhead tower to be connected by 60 kilometres of subsea pipeline and cables to the Zirku Island terminal in the Persian Gulf. ADNOC’s Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company is the operator of the field development. It is a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Under the scope, ABL Group will provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services, including review and approval of critical marine and offshore operations including loadout, transportation and installation of the facilities, which are being fabricated in Abu Dhabi. ABL has not revealed the value of the contract.

“The Belbazem Block development is a prestigious project and we consider it a privilege to be appointed as the marine warranty surveyors,” said Paul Miles, ABL Group’s Head of Energy Services in the Middle East region.

ABL Group will maximise UAE in-country value by using its Abu Dhabi and Dubai offices to undertake the complete scope of MWS services, using locally based staff.

Located 120 kilometres northwest of Abu Dhabi city, the Belbazem Block consists of Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, and Umm Al Dholou oil fields. Back in May 2021, ADNOC awarded a $744 million contract to NPCC for the full field development of the Belbazem Block.

The scope also covers the development of greenfield facilities for water injection, produced water treatment, gas compression, and associated utilities as well as brownfield works for tie-in to existing facilities at Zirku Island.

Over the last couple of months, ABL secured a contract for decommissioning support on Spirit Energy’s three oil and gas platforms located off the UK as well as a contract to provide marine warranty survey (MWS) services on the Greenlink interconnector – a 500MW interconnector linking power networks in Ireland and Great Britain.