ABPmer undertakes seabed assessment for Awel y Môr OWF

February 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

RWE Renewables has selected ABPmer, a marine consultancy and survey firm, to support the design of the Awel y Môr offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea.

In order to help support export cable route selection and inform the ongoing wind turbine foundation and array/export cable design process, ABPmer is assessing the sediment mobility and scour potential at the wind farm site, located in a dynamic area of seabed off the north Wales coast.

To achieve this, the company intends to analyse oceanographic data from its SEASTATES metocean database, recent and historic seabed surveys and geophysical data specifically collected for the project.

High resolution hydrodynamic and sediment transport modelling are also being used to map the detail of long-term regional-scale sediment transport pathways.

Additionally, GIS analysis of coastal data will be undertaken to consider the potential for coastal erosion and vertical change in beach levels at the landfall over the project lifetime, supporting the landfall selection and design process.

“Building on our local knowledge from Awel y Môr and adjacent wind farms along with OWF expertise around the UK, our specialists are completing detailed statistical analysis, modelling and interpretation of oceanographic and geophysical data”, said Heidi Roberts, ABPmer’s project director.

“Our seabed mobility risk mapping tools are helping RWE understand the present and future bedform migration, providing vital information in support of the cable route selection and design.”

RWE holds a 60% stake in the project, Stadtwerke München controls 30% and Siemens Financial Services the remaining 10%.

Back in 2020, Awel y Môr offshore wind farm secured an Agreement for Lease with the Crown Estate for a 106-square-kilometre seabed area located to the west of the existing Gwynt y Môr offshore wind farm.

In 2021, RWE selected the preferred siting of the transmission infrastructure for the project based on the feedback from the consultation exercise as well as information from environmental studies, technical and statutory consultees.

The Awel y Môr detailed design will continue through 2022, with the wind farm targeting 2030 to be fully operational.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago Awel y Môr picks preferred transmission corridor Posted: about 1 year ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: