Awel y Môr picks preferred transmission corridor

January 29, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

RWE has selected the preferred siting of the transmission infrastructure for the Awel y Môr offshore wind project in Wales.

Feedback from the consultation exercise held last year, which was visited by over 1,100 local people, as well as information from environmental studies, technical and statutory consultees, contributed to the latest designs.

The majority of participants were supportive of the proposals and 89% stated they felt the project was important or very important in meeting Wales green energy goals.

Over the coming months, the project team will continue to work with landowners and carry out environmental surveys to help further develop the transmission route.

Further consultation is planned for later this year when the team will consult on a Preliminary Environmental Information Report, which will include further detail on the transmission cable corridor and project substation.

The application to the Planning Inspectorate is expected to be submitted in 2022.

“We were pleased with the passion and enthusiasm for this project’s potential to deliver sustainable jobs locally and meet Wales’s green energy goals. The feedback also helped us reach a decision on site selection for the offshore and onshore cable corridors, the landfall and the onshore substation,” said Awel y Môr and RWE Project Manager Tamsyn Rowe.

Awel y Môr will be located to the West of its sister project Gwynt y Môr, approximately 10.5 km off the coast of North Wales.

It is one of the seven extension projects to be awarded a seabed lease agreement by The Crown Estate.

RWE holds a 60% stake in Awel y Môr, Stadtwerke München controls 30%, and Siemens Financial Services the remaining 10%.