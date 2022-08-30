ABS collaborates with NOV on subsea ammonia storage

August 30, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

The U.S. classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is providing new technology qualification (NTQ) services for pioneering ammonia subsea storage technology from the provider of tech solutions NOV.

Illustration only; Courtesy of NOV

The joint development project (JDP) includes NOV, ABS, Equinor, Shell, The Research Council of Norway and The Net Zero Technology Centre. This project unites a group of industry players actively enabling an economical subsea storage solution for the market.

The subsea technology brings a new solution for the safe storage of larger volumes of fluids such as enhanced oil recovery (EOR) chemicals, production chemicals, oil, condensate, and maritime fuels.

The subsea storage system is to be placed at any water depth and adjusted in capacity depending on customer requirements.

The NTQ process from ABS offers guidance on early adoption and efficient implementation of new technologies and that potential risks have been systematically reviewed.

“We are excited to collaborate with NOV and the other project partners on this new technology. It has the capacity to add flexibility to an operator’s logistical package, especially when topside space is limited, and to improve the overall safety profile of upstream storage needs. Our primary goal is always to work with the offshore industry to verify the components that will allow safe and reliable subsea development,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president of Global Engineering and Technology.

“The subsea storage technology is one of those game-changing technologies, allowing the storage on the seabed of all type of fluids whether it is for the oil and gas industry, as an all-electric enabler, or e-fuels such as e-methanol and liquid ammonia for the rapidly growing shipping industry. We are thrilled to collaborate with ABS on this JIP, together with Equinor, Shell, The Research Council of Norway and The Net Zero Technology Centre towards qualifying the subsea storage technology that will enable a safer and low-emission future and contributing to the global greenhouse gas reduction strategy for both the energy and shipping industry,” said Jan Rytter, R&D director, NOV SPS.