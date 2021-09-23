ABS green-lights GTT’s and Deltamarin’s Aframax LNG tanker design

September 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

The classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has granted approval in principle (AiP) to French engineering firm GTT and Finnish ship designer Deltamarin for the Aframax LNG tanker design.

Illustration only: Deltamarin and GTT Newcastlemax bulk carrier design; Courtesy of Deltamarin

The ABS approval warrants that the onboard integration of the new solution is technically feasible for an LNG-fueled tanker. Also, it warrants that it complies with all safety regulations.

This new LNG-fueled tanker design uses GTT’s membrane tank technology. While GTT designed the tank, Deltamarin studied its integration into the vessel.

The design provides a solution that complies with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) environmental regulations. Compared to a standard oil-fueled tanker, it reduces CO2 emissions by at least 20 per cent. It also offers increased autonomy without reducing the cargo volume.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “With Deltamarin and ABS, we are very proud to be able to offer a new LNG-fueled tanker solution that is more respectful of the environment and without making any compromise on cargo.”

Janne Uotila, managing director of Deltamarin, added: “Deltamarin has put a lot of effort into understanding alternative fuels and new technologies during the past years. The key drivers in this design have been energy efficiency and environmental impact in addition to operational performance and safety.”