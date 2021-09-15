Hyundai Heavy orders GTT tank design for 3 new LNG carriers

September 15, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

South Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has ordered tank design for three new LNG carriers from French containment specialist GTT.

Illustration only; Courtesy of HHI

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) informed it has received this order at the end of July.

The order entails tank design for three new LNGCs that Hyundai Heavy Industries is constructing for an undisclosed Asian ship-owner.

The French firm will provide the design and also associated engineering services for the tanks of the 174,000 cubic metres vessels. Therefore, these LNGC tanks will feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Meanwhile, the ships’ delivery will take part in the second and third quarters of 2024.