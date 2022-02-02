ABS, N-KOM to use remote survey techniques in shipyard

February 2, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society ABS and shipbuilder Nakilat – Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM) have launched a joint development project (JDP) to examine how ABS-developed techniques of remote surveys of in-service vessels can be applied to surveys and inspections in the shipyard.

Photo: ABS

As informed, remote inspection technologies will be applied to six class surveys for this trial. The partners will test how the technologies can be used to verify the required survey or inspection by ABS surveyors to optimize scheduling and minimize downtime for both the shipyard, vessels and ABS.

Specifically, the JDP will examine how remote techniques can be carried out on rudder clearance inspection, stern tube weardown inspection, rudder plug opening inspection, boiler safety valve testing, fit-up inspections prior to welding and final weld visual inspection of non-critical items.

“We have worked closely with ABS to develop the remote inspection technique which would enhance our operational efficiency during the vessel repair and maintenance process,” Damir Glavan, N-KOM Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Together with our partners, we are committed to advancing safety and efficiency to augment surveys after construction with the application of the latest digital techniques,” Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology, commented.

The potential of these technologies is significant and while we will begin with these initial six survey items, over time, as the approach is proven, we can potentially expand the scope.”

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, classification societies including ABS have been reporting a surge in remote inspections despite the fact that the maritime industry is considered to be relatively slow in the adoption of new digital technologies.