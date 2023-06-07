ABS publishes requirements for hydrogen-fueled vessels

June 7, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has developed and released an expansive set of requirements to guide the industry in the use of hydrogen-fueled vessels.

Illustration; Archive; Courtesy of MOL

ABS said the publication, named ABS Requirements for Hydrogen Fueled Vessels, is a continuation of its attention to alternative fuels.

It mentioned projects such as the ABS-classed, Glosten-designed, hydrogen-fueled research vessel for the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, as well as Veer Voyage, a wind-powered containership with auxiliary fuel cell propulsion that utilizes green hydrogen as fuel, by leveraging the risk assessment defined in the new ABS document.

ABS is also leading a study for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) on key aspects of the decarbonization of shipping. According to ABS, this project is focused not only on hydrogen but also on sustainability technologies such as wind-assisted propulsion, air lubrication and other alternative fuels such as ammonia and biofuels.

Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology, commented: “ABS is working with leading organizations to support the safe development and use of hydrogen as a marine fuel. Of the alternative fuels being considered in the clean energy transition, hydrogen is one of the potential zero-emission fuel sources. The requirements we have developed are a key step toward supporting vessels on their decarbonization journey.”

To remind, in December 2022, ABS published a set of requirements to guide the industry in the application of carbon capture technology at sea.

The rules have been developed working with shipyards, ship owners, and operators, and they focus on wet scrubbing post-combustion technologies.