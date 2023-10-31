ABS, Sea Forrest ally on maritime electrification tech

October 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS and Sea Forrest Power Solutions (Sea Forrest), a subsidiary of BH Global. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive advancements in cutting-edge maritime electrification technologies.

As explained, the agreement will cover projects for electric vessels, shore charging infrastructure along with related industry standards and marine classification requirements.

Furthermore, ABS and Sea Forrest intend to collaborate on a project to study the pertinent safety considerations for the development of fire resilient battery room or enclosure designs.

“ABS is well-positioned to use our deep industry knowledge to advance emerging battery technologies and shore power connection technologies to understand the risks of electrified vessels and to support infrastructure planning as ports become increasingly electrified and connected. We look forward to working together with innovators such as Sea Forrest to enhance the safety of the maritime industry and bring about a smooth transition to clean energy,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing cleaner energy solutions in the maritime sector, and we are eager to work alongside ABS and other industry leaders to make our oceans more sustainable and our vessels safer and more efficient,” Sea Forrest CEO George Lee said.

The MOU was signed in Singapore during the ABS Technology Forum: Enabling Electrification and Model-based Approaches.

ABS has recently set up an electrification center in Singapore to support maritime decarbonization projects.

The center will be comprised of ABS engineers and technical specialists, providing support to a range of electrification projects for shipowners, shipyards, and other stakeholders across the Asia Pacific region and around the world while using the latest technologies, including ABS’ extensive experience in simulation and modeling.