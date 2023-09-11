ABS sets up electrification centre in Singapore

September 11, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is launching a global ABS Electrification Center in Singapore to support maritime decarbonization projects.

Image credit ABS

The center will be comprised of ABS engineers and technical specialists, providing support to a range of electrification projects for shipowners, shipyards, and other stakeholders across the Asia Pacific region and around the world while using the latest technologies, including ABS’ extensive experience in simulation and modeling.

The center will also support the electrification of harbor and coastal craft aligned to the initiatives from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), ABS said.

Other projects specific to electrification will include research and development, design review, rule development, and new construction and retrofit projects.

“While many in the shipping industry will be equipped to use alternative fuels, additional alternative energy options, particularly electrification, are needed to help the industry achieve net zero by 2050. ABS is proud to invest in this new center and use our deep industry knowledge to enable research to improve emerging battery technologies, fuel cells and shore power connection technologies to understand the risks of electrified vessels and to support infrastructure planning as ports become increasingly electrified and connected,” said John McDonald, ABS President and Chief Operating Officer.

“We welcome the set-up of the ABS Electrification Centre in Singapore. This complements our efforts to electrify the domestic craft sector, adding to the local knowledge and expertise on evolving electrification technologies and standards. ABS’ contribution will help to increase the vibrancy of our marine electrification ecosystem and community serving the needs of Singapore and our region,” said Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive, MPA.

ABS and major industry players are already collaborating on a number of advanced electrification initiatives including Seatrium’s Floating Living Lab project and its proposals for a battery-powered fleet of hybrid tugs.

The center is also supporting Wartsila with a JDP to design a hybrid electric LNG carrier; Greenbay Marine and Sea Forrest on a fully electric container vessel and PSA Marine with evaluation of the energy efficiency of a new hybrid design for pilot launch boats.