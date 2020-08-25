ACE Winches completes Karish work in Israel

August 25, 2020, by Anela Dokso

ACE Winches, a Balmoral Group company, has completed a shore-pull project for a 2.7km 30” gas sales export pipeline for the Karish gas development field in the south-east Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

Working closely with client TechnipFMC, the project scope included the supply of the vessel and shore equipment along with experienced personnel to install the pull wires and operate a specialised 550Te linear winch at Energean Karish.

The company’s chief executive officer, George Fisher, said: “The unprecedented Covid-19 situation presented significant challenges given the travel restrictions in place, but our in-house project management and offshore teams worked effectively with the client and managed to come through and overcome them.

“Our dedicated field support team responded quickly to the situation and mobilised early to deliver a high quality, safe and cost-effective shore-pull solution, helping our client improve efficiency and maintain a high focus on safety – critical factors in today’s operational climate.

“Uniquely, ACE can offer a fully integrated service from engineering, design with an unrivalled manufacturing capability as well as industry leading in-house testing facilities.

“I believe such comprehensive levels of service for the offshore and onshore handling and installation of pipe have never been seen before in this market.”

Gavin Stephen, project manager – TechnipFMC, said: “The Karish gas sales pipeline shore-pull was a challenging scope and ACE Winches was integral to the success of this operation on the project.

“The shore pull was completed successfully on time with no accidents or incidents and zero breakdown of equipment. This was an incredible achievement for all parties concerned taking into account the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at the time.”