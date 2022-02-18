ADNOC adds ROVs to its operations

February 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has introduced remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to its operations, targeting easier and safer underwater safety inspections.

ADNOC stated that the move comes as using ROVs reduces human exposure to underwater hull inspections, which is in line with the company’s HSE commitment.

The UAE-based company believes that the technology will cut associated costs by up to 68%, including costly rig downtime, and eliminate the need for additional support vessels.

Related Article Posted: about 1 hour ago ADNOC dishes out drilling deals worth nearly $2 bln for thousands of new wells Posted: about 1 hour ago

ADNOC just announced it had awarded framework agreements to four oilfield services providers valued at $1.94 billion to enable drilling growth in its operations.

The awards build on ADNOC’s recent record investments in drilling-related equipment and services, support its strategy to boost crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030, and drive gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

As recently reported, the energy giant is only one rig shy of 100 following the addition of two more jack-up rigs to its offshore operations.