ADNOC’s LNG carriers getting air lubrication tech

January 19, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

UK-based cleantech company Silverstream Technologies has signed an agreement with Jiangnan Shipyard Group to supply its air lubrication technology on the newbuild LNG carrier program being constructed for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The new air lubrication technology Silvestream System will be installed on six new 175,000 cbm LNG carriers. The technology is expected to deliver a 5-10% net fuel burn and CO2 emissions reduction, according to the UK’s cleantech firm.

Credit: Silverstream Technologies

“Silverstream’s verified air lubrication technology improves efficiency by generating a uniform carpet of microbubbles across the full flat bottom of a vessel. The air carpet reduces the friction between the hull and the water, and is effective in all sea states.,” the company stressed.

While the technology is suited to almost all segments in shipping, LNGCs are particularly strong candidates for the Silverstream® System because of their hull form and a large flat bottom.

The vessels are the first LNG carriers set to be built at Jiangnan Shipyard and will be among the first Chinese-built LNG carriers fitted with air lubrication technology. The first six ships in the series are expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026.

