AET wraps up its first-ever US LNG bunkering

October 14, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

AET, a Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad, has completed its first-ever LNG bunkering in the United States.

Photo: AET

On 9 October 2021, AET worked in coordination with Shell to refuel the LNG dual-fuel Aframax tanker Pacific Ruby outside Port Canaveral in Florida.

During the operation, 600 metric tons of marine LNG was bunkered onto the 113,305 dwt petroleum tanker from the Q-LNG 4000 bunker barge.

The transfer was coordinated by AET and Shell NA LNG LLC while Pacific Ruby was on its way from Houston bound for Rotterdam.

AET’s Commercial and Operations Teams out of Houston both commercially and operationally managed the full process with Shell and the crew of Pacific Ruby ensuring efficiency and safety for this first vessel bunkering in the US.

LNG’s role in shipping’s decarbonization

The bunkering milestone is said to represent further progress in AET’s commitment to reduce the environmental impact of shipping by using lower emission fuels worldwide. At the same time, it also represents another example of the rapid extension of LNG bunkering facilities in the US and globally, allowing LNG supply for transatlantic tanker routes between Europe and the US.

“We are very pleased that Shell provides LNG fuelling along this important transatlantic trade route. AET’s investments in dual-fuel solutions underscores our commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of shipping using the best fuel solution immediately available in the market today,” Capt. Ron Wood, AET Global Director of Mid-Size Tankers Crude Shipping, commented.

“At the same time, we are working together with our business partners on longer-term solutions for decarbonisation which sees multiple pathways from which we will select the most effective long-term solution for zero carbon vessels.”

“The shipping sector must find fuels for the long-term, but also act today. LNG is a clear choice for immediate reduction in shipping emissions. It is a fuel in transition that offers potential pathways via bio and synthetic LNG for developing zero emission options,” Tahir Faruqui, Head of Shell Downstream LNG, stated.

LNG emits approximately 25% less CO2 than conventional marine fuels in providing the same amount of propulsion power.

AET has invested in 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels, three Aframaxes already in operations in the Atlantic, one Aframax to be delivered for operations in the Pacific in Q4 2021 and two DPSTs operating in North and Barents Seas. Another five dual-fuel VLCCs are at newbuilding stage to be delivered in 2022 and 2023.