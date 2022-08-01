AET’s new shuttle tanker ready to work for Petrobras

August 1, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Following a naming ceremony, the third and final Suezmax second-generation dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tanker built for a long-term charter with Petrobras is expected to start operations off Brazil in a few weeks, outlined AET, a Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysia’s MISC Berhad.

After AET inked a charter deal with Petrobras for three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers in February 2020, the first of these vessels, Eagle Colatina, built for Petrobras charter was named in March 2022. Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) handed over the second one, Eagle Cambe, on 31 May 2022.

In an update last week, AET revealed that it has named its newest vessel – Eagle Crato – the final of three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers purpose-built for the charter with Petrobras.

Capt. Rajalingam Subramaniam, AET President & CEO and MISC Group COO, remarked: “Today’s naming of Eagle Crato marks another significant milestone in our growing partnership with Petrobras. This memorable event reinforces AET’s commitment to eco-efficient and high-quality operations in Brazil. Thank you to Petrobras, Samsung Heavy Industries, ABS and colleagues from Eaglestar, and AET team members for ensuring the safe and timely construction as well as delivery of our latest vessel.”

The company explained that this “eco-efficient and highly specialized” DP2 shuttle tanker was unveiled at a naming ceremony held at the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) Shipyard in Geoje, South Korea. The vessel was expected to be delivered to AET on 29 July 2022.

Commenting at the naming ceremony, Rafael Noac Feldman, Executive Manager of Logistics, Petrobras, stated: “Petrobras is very pleased to participate in this ceremony, which represents another step towards increasing the capacity and strength of our logistics resources, making Petrobras prepared for its future challenges.”

The Eagle Crato shuttle tanker is anticipated to start operations in the Brazilian Basin for Petrobras in a few weeks, joining its sister vessels, Eagle Colatina and Eagle Cambe, plus six other DPSTs which AET already operates for Petrobras.

Left to right: Capt. Rajalingam Subramaniam, Godmother Ana Paula D’Orleans Rocha, Rafael Noac Feldman and Datuk Yee Yang Chien Naming ceremony for Eagle Crato held on 28 July 2022; Courtesy of AET

Furthermore, AET and Eaglestar site teams have been working closely with the SHI team to ensure the safe and timely construction and subsequent delivery of Eagle Crato and her two sister vessels during the ongoing pandemic. In addition, Eaglestar is also the appointed ship manager of Eagle Crato.

This 155,000 DWT DP2 shuttle tanker was built to Petrobras’ technical requirements in Brazil and will operate to the “highest operational and environmental standards,” including full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements. The vessel is classed with ABS and equipped with electrical-driven variable frequency drive cargo pumps and high-power thrusters for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Moreover, Eagle Crato is also fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for its class, according to AET. Additionally, the vessel is fitted with energy-saving devices such as Saver fins and Savor Stator for improved propulsion efficiency and is approximately 6 per cent more efficient than the EEDI Phase 2 requirements.

“Eagle Crato is another highly specialised DP2 shuttle tanker that signifies a further step forward in our contribution to building a more sustainable maritime ecosystem. Through our close collaboration with our partners, we will continually invest in innovation to lower the industry’s carbon footprint. All part of AET’s commitment to meeting the IMO’s 2030 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) intensity reduction ambition and our commitment across the MISC Group to net-zero GHG emissions by 2050,” added Capt. Subramaniam.

Eagle Crato shuttle tanker; Source: AET

Based on the firm’s statement, Eagle Crato is the eighth vessel and the sixth DPST that AET will be taking delivery of in 2022. With this newest DPST, AET is growing its global DPST fleet to 17.

Datuk Yee Yang Chien, President & Group Chief Executive Officer, MISC and AET Chairman, commented: “AET’s remarkable growth journey into one of the largest shuttle tanker players in the world within a relatively short span certainly did not happen by chance.

“Today, we celebrate another milestone of growth and continued progress for AET and the MISC Group towards building a sustainable future for the maritime industry.”

Thanks to the latest delivery, AET will now operate nine DPSTs for Petrobras and 13 in total offshore Brazil, with another four operating in the North Sea including two dual-fuel DPSTs.