Second shuttle tanker for Petrobras charter joins Asian operator’s fleet

AET, a Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad, has brought in the second of three Suezmax second-generation dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tankers, purpose-built for a long-term charter with Petrobras for operations in Brazil.

Back in February 2020, AET inked a charter deal with Petrobras for three Suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers and the first of these vessels – Eagle Colatina – built for Petrobras charter was named in March 2022.

In an update on Friday, AET revealed that it took delivery of its newest DPST Eagle Cambe from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on 31 May 2022, explaining that this is the second of a series of three vessels to be delivered to AET which are purpose-built for long-term charter to Petrobras.

The company also informed that this latest vessel increased its DPST fleet to 16. Moreover, Eagle Cambe will join its sister vessel Eagle Colatina, and operate in the Brazilian Basin at the “highest operational environment standards,” says AET. Aside from these two vessels, the firm operates six other DPSTs for Petrobras.

Commenting on the delivery of this vessel, AET thanked “colleagues from AET and Eaglestar as well as SHI, Petrobras, DNV and all vendors and partners involved in the safe construction and delivery of Eagle Cambe, as we continue to contribute to a more sustainable maritime ecosystem.”

When it comes to AET’s recent activities with other energy companies in Brazil, it is worth reminding that the Asian player welcomed the third and final DP2 shuttle tanker for the charter with Shell last month.

As previously reported, the two sister vessels of Eagle Colombo – Eagle Campos and Eagle Canoas – were delivered to AET in January and March 2022, respectively.