Aker Solutions set to begin preparatory work for Equinor’s subsea tie-back project

Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has awarded Aker Solutions with a Letter of Award (LOA) to provide the subsea production system and control umbilical for its North Sea field development.

The scope of work includes a complete subsea production system including two vertical subsea trees, one two-slot template including manifold with HIPPS, control system, control umbilical as well as associated equipment for the Eirin field development.

The final contract award is subject to Equinor and partners’ approval and final investment decision (FID) as well as final contract negotiations.

If the final contract is secured, Aker Solutions said it expects to book a “sizeable” order intake related to the project, worth between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion (€43.5 million and €130.5 million).

Under the terms of the LOA, Aker Solutions will begin preparatory works to ensure the timely delivery of the subsea tie-in project. Major deliveries are scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

“This contract once again demonstrates the value of our configurable subsea offering and the benefits of the portfolio approach in our execution,” said Maria Peralta, Executive Vice President and Head of Aker Solutions’ Subsea business.

“Standardization enhances supply chain flexibility and enables us to deliver our solutions faster to the market. We look forward to supporting Equinor and its partners in creating value on this important fast-track subsea project.”

The Eirin field was originally discovered north of the Sleipner and Gina Krog field in 1978. The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Gina Krog platform, using existing facilities and infrastructure.

Speaking about other related news, a few days ago it was reported that Equinor had awarded Aker Solutions with a contract for the first delivery of its Submersible Wireless Installer for Tubing (SWIFT).

The contract is said to represent the first commercial campaign for the SWIFT remotely operated TH tool and Equinor’s first, umbilical-less TH installation.