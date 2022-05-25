Aker Solutions subsea production system for Halten East development

May 25, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Aker Solutions has won a contract from Equinor to deliver the subsea production system for the Halten East development offshore Norway.

The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Åsgard B platform using existing facilities and infrastructure. The discoveries consist of gas and condensate.

Aker Solutions will deliver a complete subsea production system including seven standardized vertical subsea trees, five dual-slot satellite structures with manifolds, a metering station, as well as control systems, wellheads and tie-in equipment.

Work will start immediately, while the final deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

Aker Solutions has also been awarded a separate letter of intent for the delivery of about 90 kilometers of static subsea umbilicals for Halten East and expects to book an order intake between NOK 300 million (ap $31.2 million) and NOK 400 million (about $41.6 million) related to the contract.

“This contract once again demonstrates the value of our standardized product offering and the benefits of the portfolio approach in our execution. We look forward to supporting Equinor and its partners in creating value on this important tie-back project,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

Halten East comprises six discoveries and three prospects with a combined volume of around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of gas and condensate.

Equinor is the operator of the development, and the other license partners are Vår Energi, Spirit Energy and Petoro.

The Halten East area partners decided to invest about NOK 9 billion (circa $937.7 million) in the development of the area neighboring the Åsgard field in the Norwegian Sea.

The partnership also submitted the plan for development and operation to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Project development is subject to regulatory approval by Norwegian authorities.

