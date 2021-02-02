Aker Solutions taps Strohm for TCP jumpers off Malaysia

February 2, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) specialist Strohm has secured a contract with Aker Solutions to deliver two gas lift jumpers for an offshore project Deepwater Sabah, Malaysia.

Courtesy: Strohm

This is the second time the firm’s technology has become a permanent application in the region.

Strohm saw a TCP flowline previously installed for Petronas’ operations in 2017 in the shallow water, West Lutong field.

The Netherlands headquartered business, formerly known as Airborne Oil & Gas, will supply two, 150-meter-long TCP Jumpers through its “Jumper on Demand” concept.

Launched in 2019, Strohm manufactures and stocks long lengths of its TCP Jumpers together with a number of end-fitting sets, to support a ‘significantly improved’ turnaround time for pipe supply, termination and installation in any location around the world.

The Jumper on Demand concept thus provides operators and installation contractors with lowest installed cost, flexibility of supply, ability to cut to length when needed and schedule de-risking, the company explains.

TCP is a non-metallic, durable solution which outperforms conventional steel flexible and rigid alternatives. It is 80 per cent lighter in weight compared to its metallic equivalents, is completely impervious to corrosion and has a high collapse resistance, offering a significantly extended service life. TCP’s manufacturing process also produces 50 per cent lower CO2 levels compared to that of carbon steel pipe, Strohm explains.

Strohm VP for Middle East & Asia-Pacific, Fabienne Ellington, said:

“This scope of work is a cornerstone in the build-up of our client relationship which we look forward to developing further, while delivering our effective high-quality TCP technology to support our client’s future deepwater expansion in the region.

“Aker Solutions is a valued partner to us, and winning this award is testament to the safety, quality and cost-effectiveness of our TCP Jumpers, as well as the proven value that our TCP range of products is delivering.”

In the last 12 months, Strohm has secured a series of new business wins adding to an already healthy order book with contracts in the pipeline to deliver around 20km in total of its spoolable, lightweight product.

The company is also developing solutions for the emerging sectors of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and Hydrogen on the basis that installation of its TCP delivers a 50 per cent lower carbon footprint versus conventional steel alternatives.